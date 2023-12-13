Jerry Knight

Sponsor

Jerry L. Knight, age 77, of Texarkana, Texas passed away Sunday, December 10, 2023 at his residence.

Jerry was born December 19, 1945 in Hooks, Texas to M.C. and Reba Knight. Jerry was a long and faithful member of Apostolic Tabernacle Church. He was retired from Wadley Hospital after 39 years of service and spent his retirement days hunting, fishing, and playing golf.

Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Cindy Gresham Knight, his parents, and two sisters Phyllis Moore & Jane Carney.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Joe & Jamie Knight, his daughter and son-in-law, Lauri & Jason Redus, granddaughter, Brooke Knight, grandson, Max Knight, sister, Kay McDonald, brother and sister-in-law, Doug & Jackie Knight, a number of nieces & nephews, and many special friends and family members.

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 15, 2023 @ 1pm at Apostolic Tabernacle UPC, 2800 Jefferson Ave., Texarkana, Arkansas with Bro. J.B. Yelverton officiating.

The family will receive friends before the service from 12-1pm at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Mr. Jerry’s honor to either Aposotlic Tabernacle Youth, or Buchanan First Baptist Church Youth.