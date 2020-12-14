Deborah “Debi” Joyce Houston

Advertisement

Debi Houston, age 69, of New Boston, Texas passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at a local hospital. Debi was born in Memphis, Tennessee on January 31,1951 to Leland Otis and Gwendolyn Maxey. She was a retired supervisor with Rehkopf’s Grocery Stores and was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Cheryl O’Connor.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, James Houston of New Boston, Texas; her daughter, Shannon Daley of San Diego, California; her granddaughter, Wendy Daley of Cedar City, Utah; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Danny and Jo Maxey of Texarkana, Arkansas, Eddy and Debby Maxey of Magnolia, Arkansas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Phillip and Mary Beth Houston of New Boston, Texas; nieces and nephews, John Maxey, Jennifer Roedell, David Maxey, Sarah Canada, Haylee Houston; and numerous relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Bates-Rolf Chapel, New Boston, Texas with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Interment will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Texas. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. before services at the funeral home.

