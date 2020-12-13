Advertisement

Michelle Lee Pickard, 53, of Texarkana, Texas passed away December 11, 2020. She was the Office Manager at Randy’s Auctions.

She is preceded in death by her father Johnnie L. Pickard and her grandmother Ruby Lewis.

She is survived by her mother Linda Lewis and her step father Randy Allgor; one aunt Janie Farris; and one uncle John Lewis; several other family, friends, and loved ones.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at a later date at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas Boulevard.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

