Harvey Banks

Harvey B. Banks, 77, of Maud, Texas passed away December 11, 2020. He was born December 8, 1943 to Travis Banks and Myrtle Watson in Maud, Texas.

He was a member of Gospel Tabernacle and a retired school teacher.

Mr. Banks is preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Myrtle Banks and daughter, Angie Banks.

Harvey leaves behind his wife, Irene Banks of Maud, Texas; Granddaughter Jennifer Tumey and husband Chris of Fouke, Arkansas; five great greatgrandchildren; Katherine Tumey, Christopher-Boyd Tumey, Jessie Tumey, Rebecca Harley, and Conner-Ray Harley and brother, Harwell Banks of Texarkana.

Mr. Banks will lie in state Monday, December 14, 2020 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas from 8:00 AM til 7:30 p.m.

Services will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, Nash, Texas with Matthew Neese officiating.

Burial will follow at Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas.

