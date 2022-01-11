Deborah McLeod

Advertisement

Deborah Bryan McLeod, age 67, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, at her residence.

Ms. McLeod was born June 12, 1954, in Texarkana and was retired from Red River Army Depot. Deborah was a professional amateur photographer who won many awards for her work. She was her granddaughters’ biggest fan and was an advocate for her grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wylie and Helen Bryan.

Survivors include one daughter, Emily Byrne and her husband, Wess Duvall of Bryant, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Reaghan Byrne, Bryan Duvall, Alexandra Byrne, Haley Duvall and Candace Duvall; one sister, Linda Halliburton of Texarkana, and one brother, Dennis Bryan of Missouri along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, January 14, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

