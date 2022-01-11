Advertisement

Brenda Joyce Thomas (Huett), of Melbourne, Arkansas departed this life on Saturday, January 8th, 2022, at her home with her family.

Brenda was born February 17th, 1952 in Texarkana, Arkansas. Although she’s lived all over the world, Texarkana has always been considered her home. She was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord with her whole heart, a loving wife, beloved mother, honored grandmother, devoted great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents Tillman and Grace Huett (McDowell), and her sister Marty Coleman (Huett).

Survivors include her husband Rodney Thomas of 49 years, her son Matthew Thomas and daughter-in-law Kimberly Thomas of Melbourne, Arkansas, her brothers Doug and Stephanie Huett of Texarkana, Arkansas and Curtis Huett of Angleton, TX, her three grandchildren and their spouses, Kerrby and Chris Gulley, Curtis and Brittany Koch, and Charleigh Cunningham, and 6 great-grandchildren, Kyler, Ty, Carsen, Ceighan, Canon, and Zachary.

Services will be held January 12, 2022. Visitation will be at 1:00 followed by funeral service at 2:00 at Texarkana Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Crosby of Shreveport, LA officiating along with Mark Roye of Blood and Fire Ministries in San Antonio, TX.

Burial will be at East Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2.

