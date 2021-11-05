Advertisement

Deborah Perkins Plagens, age 69, of Bivins, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in a Texarkana, Texas hospital. She was born on August 7, 1952 in Atlanta, Texas to Walter and Irene Perkins. Deborah was a member of Cornerstone Assembly of God and was a retired registered nurse. She enjoyed traveling with her job and teaching the children at church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Perkins; one brother, Walter Douglass Perkins; and one sister, Nancy Birtcher.

Deborah is survived by one son, Joel Wayne Maris of Queen City, Texas; her mother, Irene Perkins of Bivins, Texas; one brother, Ricky Perkins of Bivins, Texas; one sister, Patsy Jones of Bivins, Texas; and a host of other friends and family.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 7, 2021 in the Hanner Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Wayne Shew officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hanner Funeral Service.

Interment will be in Bivins Cemetery.

