Tena McKinney

Tena Renae McKinney, age 55, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at her residence.

Tena was born April 20, 1966, in Texarkana, Texas. She was a graduate of Texas High School and worked as a cashier at Albertson’s for many years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Travis Cagle and one brother Pete Cagle.

Survivors include one daughter Breann Horner of Texarkana; her mother, Allene Cagle of Texarkana; two grandchildren, Harper Horner and Jaxson Horner; and two brothers, Jerry Cagle and John Cagle along with other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 5, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Roy Ford officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

