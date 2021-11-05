Advertisement

We are celebrating the Home Going of Donald E. Ware who departed his life on October 27, 2021.Donald was born a twin on October 22, 1951 to the parents of Willie Ware and Arteria Doss in Texarkana, AR. He graduated in 1972 from Arkansas High School and later began a career Hustling and working at Jones Funeral Home. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Ronald F. Ware, two sisters Paula Diane Ware and Sandra A. Johnson, and granddaughter La’Tunna King.

Donald loved the “Dallas Cowboys”.

Donald leaves to cherish his memories:

Two Daughters: Tarisha (Tyrone) Duson of Texarkana, TX

Angela Renee King of Texarkana, Texas

Two Brothers: Myron (Regina) Ware of Killeen, Texas

Darryl (Pamela) of Fort Worth, Texas

Sister: Barbara Childs of Texarkana, TX

Four grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, relatives & friends

Visitation, Friday, November 5, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM. Graveside Service, Saturday November 6, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Fairhaven Cemetery, Texarkana, AR under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary with Pastor Darryl K. Ware, Eulogist.

MASK ARE REQUIRED

