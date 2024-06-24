Sponsor

Debra Kay Pate, age 67, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Hospice of Texarkana after a long battle with cancer. She was born on November 11, 1956, in Texarkana, Texas.

She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry Pate; parents Sidney and Billie Falgout; and brother Gary Falgout.

Left to cherish her memory is daughter Heather Simpson and husband William; son Derek Pate and wife Brittany; sister Connie Falgout; brother David Falgout and wife Wanda; nephews Braden Falgout, and Steve Falgout and wife Tiffanie; nieces Tina Pickett and husband Ronnie and Crystal Watson and husband J.R.; grandchildren Ava Simpson, Lila June Simpson and Gavin Pate; close friends Toni Ingram and Cheryl Griffin; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home- Texas with Brother Wallace Edgar officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Hospice of Texarkana.