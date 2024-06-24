Sponsor

Linda Sue Addington, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Cornerstone surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 2, 1939, in Ben Lomond, Arkansas to Silas and Effie Carver.

Mrs. Addington spent her working days as a teacher and counselor. In her free time, she enjoyed politics, church work and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Golden Circle Sunday School class of First Baptist Church and Bowie County Women’s Republican Group. Her family described her as a godly woman who loved her family and friends fiercely. She was a wonderful and loving mother, wife, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Addington; parents Silas and Effie Carver; brother J.W. Carver; and sister Barbara Theobalt.

Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law Mark and Hannah Addington; two grandsons Quinn and Whit Addington; sister Nancy Lewis and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Memorial Garden in Texarkana, Arkansas with Pastor Jeff Schreve officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home- Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Golden Circle Sunday School class of First Baptist Church 3015 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503.