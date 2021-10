Advertisement

Debra Susan Sapaugh, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 5 pm to 7pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at First Baptist Church Texarkana with Reverend’s Mike Beck and Jeff Shreve officiating.