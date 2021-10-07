Lynn Hopkins Barfield

Advertisement

Mrs. Lynn Barfield, born October 10, 1944 in Texarkana, TX. She was an active member of Tapp Memorial United Methodist, New Boston, TX. She quietly departed this life Tuesday, October 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Barfield.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: son, Scott Hopkins and daughter in law Shera of Texarkana, TX; daughter, Jennifer Shows and son in law Fred of Greenville, SC; six grandchildren Hudson, Seth, Sydney and Sawyer Hopkins of Texarkana, TX and Madison and Morgan Sherbondy of Greenville, SC; sister Margaret Oates and brother Joel David Looney.

Lynn was the most generous and pleasant person. She would go out of her way to do anything to help someone. She was so deeply loved by many people. Nothing more she loved doing was spending time with her children, grandchildren and all her many friends. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers, hummingbirds and butterflies that she loved so much. She was such an inspiration with the most loving and giving heart.. The sweetest and most beautiful soul of anyone you would ever know. She will be missed by so many, especially her family who loved and adored her.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 9th at 1:00 pm at Tapp Memorial United Methodist in New Boston,TX with services following at 2:00pm with Bro. Tommy Earl Burton and Bro. Kelly Shanks officiating. Graveside will be held at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, TX. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Tapp Building fund in her name.

The family will be at the home of Scott Hopkins, 1601 Akin Road, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

