Deidra Kaye Campbell, 55, of Hooks, Texas passed away on December 8, 2022. She was born January 7, 1967, in Benton, Arkansas to Charles and Patsy Pinkston.

She had a master’s in social work and a Doctorate in child psychology. Deidra worked as a social worker for Gentiva in Texarkana.

Survivors include her parents Charles and Patsy Pinkston of Bryant, Arkansas; husband Keith Campbell of Hooks, Texas; two daughters Heather Overton of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Jennifer Freeman of Fouke, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; sister Ronda Pinkston of Bryant, Arkansas and brother Jesse Pinkston of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Visitation will be held from 2:00- 4:00 PM, Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, December 12, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.