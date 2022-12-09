Jaymes Moats

U.S. Veteran
Jaymes E. Moats, 50, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on November 22, 2022. He was born November 8, 1972, in Ft. Ord, California to Bert and Terry Moats-Worcester.
Jaymes worked for Home Depot and enjoyed reading, gaming, watching movies, and helping friends.
He was a veteran of the US Army and honorably served during Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Survivors include his mother Terry Worcester of Las Cruses, New Mexico; brothers Bert Moats, Jr of Smithville, Pennsylvania, Sean Worcester of Ft. Hood, Texas; sister Elizabeth Logan of Silver City, New Mexico; nieces and nephews Vanna Logan, Victoria Logan, James Logan, and Isaac Jurado.
Memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Blvd.