Delores Kay May

Advertisement

Delores Kay (Martin) May, age 83, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1939, in Wood County, Texas, to G.C. and Suezella Martin.

Mrs. May spent her days as a homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed crochet, knitting, playing cards with family and friends, and watching Days of Our Lives.

She was a member of Everett Baptist Church – Hooks, Texas, and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Advertisement

Her family described her as a sweet, loving, and kind woman, whose greatest joy was taking care of the ones she loved the most.

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, G.C. and Suezella Martin; her parents-in-law, Harold and Madelynn May; and her brother, Joe Bob Martin.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of fifty-three years, Harold John May of Hooks, Texas; her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Butler Gates of Shreveport, Louisiana; her son, Andy May of Cabot, Arkansas; her grandchildren, Brooklynn and Brandon Stone of Keller, Texas, Austin Pinkham of Hooks, Texas; Addison May of Cabot, Arkansas; her beloved dog, Suzy; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 2, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas with Bro. Augustine Alaniz officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 2, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM prior to the service.

Interment will be held at a later date in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens – Nash, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to the Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, Texas at scottishriteforchildren.org.

