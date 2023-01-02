Linda Meyer

July 6, 1943 - December 30, 2022

Linda Jo Meyer, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, December 30, 2022, in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Meyer was born July 6, 1943, in Queen City, Texas to Robert and Elizabeth (Leslie) Hays. Linda was a graduate of Liberty Eylau High School, where she was the Valedictorian of her class. She was retired from Civil Service and was a devoted wife and mother who loved taking care of others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Meyer, 3 brothers, 3 sisters, and an infant son, Stephen Braswell.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Beccy and Tim Kurowski of Holdingford, Minnesota, two sons and one daughter-in-law, David and Angie Meyer of Oakland, Maryland and Douglas Meyer of Minnesota; one sister, Mary Lou Holliday of Texarkana, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, January 6, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

