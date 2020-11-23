Deloris Gueterman

Advertisement

Deloris Ann Taylor Gueterman, age 70, of Redwater, Texas, died Friday, November 20, 2020, in a local hospital.

Deloris was born December 23, 1949, in Bowie County, Texas to Hugh Taylor and Willie Barfield Taylor. She was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of First Baptist Church Redwater. Deloris was currently the president of Old Union Cemetery Association and Barfield Cemetery Association. She enjoyed mapping cemeteries and learning her family’s genealogy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, Charles Gueterman, and two brothers, Herschel Taylor, and Jackie Taylor.

Survivors include her children, Steve Heard and wife, Denise, Samantha Rogers and husband Robbie, Roger Hooper and wife, Jennifer and Amy Green and husband, Jeff; twelve grandchildren, Blake Beliew, Connor Beliew, Jace Rogers, Jacob Heard, Shalie Day, Tate Hooper, Andrew Hooper, Taylor Ball, Madilyn Ball, Alisyn Ball, Katie Williams and Whitnee Green; one great-grandchild, Brookelynn Beliew; two sisters, Shirley Clark and Linda Clements along with many other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Roger Hooper officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Old Union Cemetery Association, 120 Hunters Cove, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

