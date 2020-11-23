Neoma Pauline Norton

Advertisement

Neoma Pauline Hubbard Norton, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Norton was born November 4, 1928 in Pittsburg, Kansas. She was retired from the Bowie County Health Department and was a member of the Central Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Norton and by a son, Doug W. Norton.

She is survived by one daughter-in-law, Debbie Norton of Texarkana, Texas; three grandchildren, Lawren Fendrich and husband Manning, Lissa Cherry and husband Mike and Max Norton and wife Stacie; four great grandchildren, Isabella, Michael, Caroline, Brodie and a number of other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Private burial will be Chapelwood Cemetery

