Donnie Hugh Steward, 75, of Maud, Texas, left this earth to be reunited with the love of his life and his parents on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, after a short illness with his family by his side. Donnie was born on April 8, 1948 in his family home to Cleo and Naomi (Easttam) Steward in Simms, Texas and was a graduate of James Bowie High School in 1966.

He is survived by two sons, Brian and his wife, Vickie (Vardell) Steward of Maud, Texas and their two sons Evan and Joshua, and Brandon Steward and his partner, Jessica Raine of Redwater, Texas and their children Bryan and Kaelynn. He is also survived by two younger sisters, Charlotte Sanchez and her husband Joe of Simms, Texas and Janice Roach and her husband Gary, also from Simms, Texas. He is also survived by a host of loving in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Barbara (Suttles) Steward, who he waited 18 years to be reunited with. He was also preceded in death by his nephew Stephen Sanchez.

Donnie loved the Lord and celebrated his Christian faith as a member of the Maud United Methodist Church for over 40 years. During this time he was a pillar of the church, rarely missing a Sunday. He served in many positions on several committees during his tenure. Donnie was retired from Baker Distributing, where he worked as the store manager for many years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War. For his bravery during the Vietnam War he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He also turned down the Purple Heart after being wounded, feeling his injury didn’t justify the same honor as other wounded soldiers.

Donnie loved fishing, spending time with his family and growing tomatoes in his garden. He was an example of kindness, generosity and compassion.

All are welcome as we celebrate Donnie’s life.

If preferred, donations can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

Services and visitation will be held at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home, 502 S McCoy Blvd, New Boston, TX 75570

Visitation will be held Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Service will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. with a graveside service to follow (weather permitting) at Old Union Cemetery in Simms, Texas.