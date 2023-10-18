Sponsor

Dennis Clayton Smith, age 81, of Webb City, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born in Webb City on August 25, 1942, to Carl and Martella Smith.

Mr. Smith spent his working days as a heating and cooling business owner and building inspector for Webb City. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and going to flea markets and antique shops. His most important love was his granddaughter, Zoe Potter. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. His family described him as loving, kind, always eager to help anyone, devoted husband who went out of his way to pamper and take care of his loving wife. He was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Martella Smith; Son Greg Smith; and Brother-in-law John Spencer.

Left to cherish his memory are his Wife Linda Smith; Sister Cathy Spencer; Son and daughter-in-law Carl and Char Smith; Daughter Rebecca McDonald; Daughter and son-in-law Kristi and David Blomeyer; Son and daughter-in-law Troy and Christi Potter; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

There will be no service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to the American Cancer Society.

