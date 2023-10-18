Sponsor

Vickie Higgins, 70, of Texarkana passed away on October 12, 2023. She was born on February 4, 1953, to Glynn and Avis Walker in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Ms. Higgins was a member of the First Baptist Church, Moores Lane, the Scottish Rite, and Texas A&M University.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Ronald Higgins.

Survivors include her son, Grant Griffin of Ft. Worth, Texas; her daughter, Hollye Perry and husband, Patrick of Ft. Worth, Texas; four grandchildren, Hunter, Austin, Nolan, Isabel; and sister, Lindy Henry of Waxahachie, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the scholarship fund at Texas A&M University/Texarkana College of Education and Liberal Arts.

The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church on Moores Lane in the Atrium on Friday, October 20, 2023 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM following a private burial.

