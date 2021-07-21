Martha Chleo Beasley

Advertisement

Martha Beasley, age 87, of Palmer, Texas, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021. Martha was born June 10, 1934, in Cedar Creek, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Clinton and Roma Mays, her older brother, Louis, her twin brother, Morris, her younger brother, Douglas, her son, Olen, and her daughter, Ramona.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Otis Beasley of Palmer, Texas, her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Joshua Carty of Klondike, Texas, one grandson, Ryan Elliott, and two granddaughters, Jade Carty and Jasmine Carty.

Martha worked as a nursing home assistant and childcare provider. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Palmer for many years and also the Fundamental Baptist Church of Palmer. Martha devoted her life to the Lord’s service, eagerly sharing her testimony with others, reciting bible verses from memory, as well as singing hymns, all of which she knew by heart. Over the years, she taught Sunday school and vacation bible school, was a member of women’s church groups, actively participated in home visitations, and engaged in charity work. She never hesitated to help those in need. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and quilting, working hours to make handmade gifts for others. Martha was also known not only for her warm smile, but for her gift of gab. She never met a stranger. She could have lengthy conversations with someone she just met, just as she did with her close, cherished friends.

Martha will be laid to rest at Lydia Cemetery in Lydia, Texas, after a small service at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas, Saturday, July 24th, at 10:00.