Advertisement

Christopher Derek Haworth, age 40, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his home.

Derek was born November 24, 1980 in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a devoted husband, father, Paw Paw, and a friend. He was employed with Cigainero Enterprises. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting with friends. He was always ready for a hunting or fishing trip with his brothers and close friends. He was a friend you could depend on when the going got rough. He was there to lend a helping hand or give a word of encouragement. He was preceded in death by his dad, Robie Haworth.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Haworth of Texarkana, Arkansas, one daughter, Lana Haworth and her finace’, Tristen Thrasher; one son, Dustin Wellman of Hope, Arkansas; his mother, Rita Haworth of Texarkana, Arkansas; three brothers, Dillion Haworth and his fiancée, Kayla Moore of Fouke, Arkansas; Danny Glasgow and his wife Kristie of Doddridge, Arkansas; and Donald Haworth of Texarkana, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Zhoey Wellman and Keilea Wellman and a host of friends and other relatives.