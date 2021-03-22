Gerald Ray Jones

Advertisement

Gerald “Jerry” Ray Jones age 74 of Whitehouse, Texas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 11, 2021 at a Texarkana hospital, surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born May 30, 1946 in Texarkana, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Ruth Jones and his wife of 38 years, Shirley Stinecipher Jones.

He is survived by one son, Robert “Tiger” Jones and wife, Alesha Shofner Jones of Murchison, Texas, one daughter Jennifer Jones Fischer and husband Charles Fischer of Redwater, Texas, five grandchildren, Cody Jones and wife Terri, Erin Jones and Zachary Jones all of Murchison, Texas, Charles “Lynn” Fischer and wife Casie of Redwater, Texas and Colton “Lance” Fischer of Texarkana, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Makayla and Brooklynn Coleman, Lilly and Skylar Jones, Cannon, Case and Cooper Fischer; a very special sister in law Carolyn Gage, sister in law, Linda Page and husband Danny; one brother in law, Robert Stinecipher and wife Angie; many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Advertisement

He was retired from Smith County Sheriff’s Department and surrounding areas with thirty-nine years of service in law enforcement, he was a security guard at Delik Oil Refinery Service, Department Manager at O. J. Oldsmobile and held his first job at Cattleman’s in Texarkana, Arkansas. Jerry was working full-time at O’Reilly Auto Parts prior to his illness. He often joked that all his years in service people avoided a police car but in an auto parts car he attracted them. He was not scared of work and held two full-time jobs for most of his life. Jerry was a Baptist and served in the United States Marine Corps. Reserves.

Jerry was a man of honor and he was proud to be a police officer. He grew up being an only child, but he had a family of brothers and sisters in blue. He kept in touch with many of his colleagues on a daily basis and enjoyed breakfast and coffee talks regularly.

He was able to visit with his son just the Sunday before about his work out in Hobbs, New Mexico. He loved to grow a garden and told his daughter last week that she needed to get the tomatoes, peppers and potatoes in the ground. Nothing gave him more joy than spending the day with his family, he was called Papa Gigi and Uncle Grandpa by some. He enjoyed walking his dog and best friend, Buddy on a daily basis.

Daddy was a lot to a lot of people. Almost every person who describes him tells us something that he did for them; emotionally, physically or financially he was there and proud to be.