Ana Katherine Stadler

Ana K. Stadler passed away at home on March 12, 2021 at the age of 76.

Ana is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Frank “Bill” Stadler; daughter Laurel Stadler; father Otto Raths; and mother Lois Raths.

Ana is survived by her three children and families, Patricia Lawton, her two children, Matthew and Katherine, and husband James; David Stadler, his wife Mindy and their two children, Benjamin and Sydney; and Michael Stadler, his wife Brooke and their three children, Scarlett, Finley and Ford.

Ana is lovingly remembered by her sister, Karen Vennes, and family, and her brother O. Nicholas Raths and family.

Ana was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on July 25, 1944. She graduated from Denham Hall HS in 1962, earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Louisiana State University in 1966 and also a Masters Degree in Social Work from Wright State University.

She married the love of her life in 1966 and supported him throughout his 26-year career in the U.S. Air Force. The life of a military wife is not without its challenges, but Ana was a strong and dedicated mother. Her consistent love and support were paramount to her three children developing into the loving mothers and fathers they are today.

Ana loved to read, play Scrabble and Rummikub, relax in the swimming pool and spend time with her family and friends. Her dog, Lady, was a beloved companion that was always by her side, even in the end.

We love you Mom…now and forever.