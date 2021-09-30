Deretha Champion

Advertisement

Deretha Jane Champion, age 74, of Wake Village, Texas, died September 29, 2021 at Reunion Plaza in Texarkana, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Cliff Headrick; her mother, Dorothy Headrick; her sister, Carolyn Sue Long; her nephew, James Long; and her grandson, John Phillip Acosta.

Mrs. Champion was born on January 31, 1947 in Texarkana, Texas to Cliff and Dorothy Headrick. She was a homemaker and former manager of Dillard’s Portrait Studio in Central Mall. She also worked at the commissary on Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, Dollar General and also Williams Memorial Methodist Church in Texarkana, Texas.

Survivors include her husband, Charles H. Champion of Wake Village, Texas; one brother-in-law, J.D. Long of Cabot, Arkansas; one son, Chris McCoy of Texarkana, Texas; two daughters, Terri Acosta of Wake Village, Texas, and Tammy Galloway of Texarkana, Arkansas; three stepchildren, Christy and Jerry Buster of Bloomburg, Texas, Steven and Becky Champion of Atlanta, Texas, and Chryl and Glen Johnson of Alabama; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Visitation will be at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 6 to 8pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Services will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home at 2pm on Friday, October 1, 2021 with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

