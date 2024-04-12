Sponsor

Deshell Moniquice Duke passed on Saturday, March 30th, 2024, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Center at the age of 29.

Shell was born December 28, 1994 in Texarkana, Arkansas, daughter of Robert and Shelia Wells. She attended and graduated from Washington Academy Charter School of Texarkana, Arkansas in 2013. At an early age she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined St. James Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member until she died.

She was a devoted mother to two beautiful children, a free spirit, with a soft heart and a sweet soul. She loved to cook for her family! She never wanted anyone to worry about her, but always worried about others. She never met a stranger, always shared an encouraging word, and firmly believed that if she put God first, everything would work out fine. As a result o her generous spirt and pleasant personality, she was loved by many.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family: daughters Alayia Grace Duke, age 6 and Heaven Duke, age 1; one baby boy (Kevin) who preceded her in death; two brothers, Montreal Miller, Texarkana, AR; David Wells of Kansas City Missouri (Tre), three sisters; Yasheika Roberts (Deandrick), Elexis Duke (Justin) and Tasheika Duke, of Texarkana, Arkansas; 14 nieces and nephews (11 girls and 3 boys) and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Visitation Friday, April 12, 2024 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 2:0 PM Mt. Grove with pastor Kenneth Reid, Eulogist. Burial in Memorial Gardens Texarkana, Arkansas.