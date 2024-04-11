A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital have entered a new academic partnership that will allow full-time Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital employees to take courses at the university at a discounted rate. The partnership was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on April 11th on the Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus.

“We are pleased to announce that Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital is our newest academic partner,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital has been an ardent supporter of A&M-Texarkana and of education at all levels. We are thrilled to be able to serve their employees by helping them to grow academically and professionally.”

“Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital is excited to be partnering with TAMUT to provide this opportunity to our associates,” said Dr. Matt Young, Chief Medical Officer for Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital. “We are committed to providing our community with up-to-date, high-quality care and this partnership helps to support our mission in doing so. It’s exciting to know that we have community partners like TAMUT in our area that are eager to partner in supporting the growth and development of healthcare in the Four States area.”

Under the terms of the new academic agreement all full-time employees of Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.