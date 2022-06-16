Brian Vaughan

Advertisement

Brian Keith Vaughan, age 59, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Vaughan was born December 27, 1962, in Lompoc, California. He was an auto mechanic who loved drag racing. He also was an avid New Orleans Saints fan and loved Rock ‘N Roll music.

He was preceded in death by his father John Vaughan.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Sheri Vaughan; his mother and stepfather, Dreama and Harold Sava; daughter and son-in-law, Becca and DaCota Taylor; son Joseph Vaughan; grandson, Austin Taylor; sister Rebecca Bartley and her husband Mark, and brother Craig Vaughan and his wife Nickie; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

There are no services at this time.

