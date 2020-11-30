Advertisement

Joe Henry Cheney, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 27, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Cheney was born June 7, 1940, in Bradley, Arkansas to Howard and Gladis Stevens Cheney. His parents moved the family to California for work and it was there that he met and married, the love of his life, Priscilla Ewing Cheney. After their children were born, they relocated to Texas, where they made a home and a lifetime together. Joe was a firefighter for thirty years and held the title of Captain at retirement.

He was a lifetime Mason, a deacon in the Baptist church and most recently a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana. He loved to sing and was a lay music minister at one time and at one time sang in a professional quartet. He grew a vegetable garden every year and enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling with Priscilla all over the country in their fifth wheel camper.

Most of all, Joe will be remembered as the most “amazing, loving, caring, silly, hardworking and Godly man”. He was always willing to do anything he could to help others. He loved his family fiercely and they loved him. He will be missed beyond measure but his family rests in knowing they will see him again.

Joe was preceded in death by an infant son, Joe Cheney, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-one years, Priscilla Cheney; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jolena and Jeff Hays and Loretta and Keith McCloud; four grandchildren, Rachel Cheatham, husband Lance, Mason McCloud, wife Nikki, Whitney Burt, husband, Cody and Jacob McCloud, wife, Jenny; four great-grandchildren, Zac Burt, JR Cheatham, Lorelai Burt, and Samuel McCloud; one brother, Pete Cheney and wife, Peggy and one sister Bobbie Lambert and husband, Jerry; along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Kevin Scott officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Arthur Cheney at www.abilityfirst.org.

