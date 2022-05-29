Matthew Conatser

Advertisement

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Matthew George Conatser, loving husband, father of two daughters and four grandchildren, passed away way too soon at the age of 53.

Matthew, aka Rooster, was born June 13, 1968, in Grapevine, TX to George Mason Conatser and Marguerite (Lane) Conatser. He met his soulmate and love of his life in Albuquerque, NM in 1988. He married Johnna Anne Rejician on March 30, 1990, in Texarkana, TX. Together they raised two beautiful daughters, Jordyn and Cache. Matthew’s main passion in life was his family, especially his beloved grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, his Harley Davidson, and any body of water he could find. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, playing silly pranks, and his infectious laugh and smile. He loved to find an unsuspecting victim to spin a tall tale of an adventure he had that may or may not have been true. He especially enjoyed annoying his wife by binge-watching the Cops TV show, morning, noon & night.

Matthew was preceded in death by his father, George Mason Conatser and his brother, Danny Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Johnna Anne Conatser; two daughters and their husbands. Jordyn and Jerome Duenas of Texarkana, TX, Cache and Jacob Knox of Ardmore, OK; four grandchildren, Ace Carter Duenas, Britton Skye Duenas, Kyler Mason Knox & Cooper Alexander Knox; his mother, Marguerite (Lane) Conatser; two sisters and their husbands. D’Andrea and Rick Davis of Albuquerque, NM and Desiree and Juan Fernandez of Robins, IA; one brother and his wife, David Lee and Dabine Medlen of Texarkana, AR,;three nephews and a niece, Lane and Adrian Fernandez, Tanner and Blyss Davis; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

The family will accept visitors on Saturday, June 4, 2022, between the hours of 10:00am to 1:00pm, at 6103 Ben Burrough Drive, Texarkana, Texas to celebrate his life.

