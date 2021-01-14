Advertisement

Jacob Robinson, age 30, passed from this life on Saturday January 9, 2021.

He was born on October 18, 1990. Jacob loved spending his time with his son Karson, friends, and family. Jacob also loved spending time outdoors duck hunting and motocross.

Jacob was preceded in death by his father Christopher Robinson and his grandparents Sam Kelley and William and Louise Robinson.

Jacob is survived by one son Karson Robinson; mother Tonia Cathcart Kelley; three brothers, Cayden Harris, Bravin Robinson and Dakota Harris; two sisters, Madilinn Borne and Brandi Harrison; grandmother Bobbie Kelley; aunts Samantha Kelley, Ashley McGowan, Sharee Cook, Jodi Robinson, and Andrea Cathcart; uncles Bill Robinson, Eric McGowan, Brian Kelley, Todd Kelley, Landell Cathcart and Cody Cathcart. Jacob is also survived by numerous amounts of friends, family, and the love of his life Hannah Sewell.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Stateline Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn due to the unfortunate circumstances of the current pandemic.

A memorial service will be held following the services at Eric and Ashley McGowan’s shop.

In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made to Haven Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

