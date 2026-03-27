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February 22, 1951 – March 22, 2026

.Diana Buroker Morriss, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, passed into her Savior’s presence, Sunday morning, March 22, 2026, at in-patient services of Hospice of Texarkana.

She was born February 22, 1951, in Dallas, Texas, a daughter of the late Leo Ray Buroker and Caroline “Carolyn” Curry Buroker.

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Diana is survived by her devoted friend and husband of not quite 53 years, Josh Morriss, III; three daughters, Meredith Farren of Texarkana, Arkansas; Susannah Linnett of Ashdown, Arkansas; and Marjorie Matthews of Texarkana, Texas; and 11 grandchildren, Avery Farren, Abby Farren (soon Vickers), Joshua Linnett, Isaac Linnett, Samuel Linnett, Leah Linnett, Lily Linnett, Eisley Matthews, Emery Matthews, Copeland Matthews, and Cormac Matthews. She is also survived by all four of her siblings: Bonnie Houston, Don Buroker, Elizabeth Schroeder, and Julie Miller.

Diana enjoyed spending time with her family. She taught Latin for 19 years at Veritas Academy in Texarkana. She was also a gifted piano accompanist and seamstress for her daughters’ Silvermoon Theatre and an accomplished events planner/hostess for Josh and Diana’s events venue, the Silvermoon on Broad in downtown Texarkana.

A celebration of her life will be held noon, Good Friday, April 3, 2026, at Fellowship Bible Church, 1601 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas, with Pastor Richard Hornok officiating. Reception to follow on site. Her body has been donated to the Willed Body Program at U.T. Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages either or both:

(1) make a gift to Hospice of Texarkana (hospiceoftexarkana.org/online-giving) in Diana’s memory to go toward debt retirement for a patient room in their in-patient facility,

and/or

(2) perform a joyful act of kindness for someone you know or know about (and maybe share with her family the story of that act and/or share your special memory of Diana, using either the Google form accessed with this QR code or email her family at [email protected]).

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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