Ernest Baugh

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August 25, 1946 – March 15, 2026

Ernest Edward Baugh, 79, passed away on March 15, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, faith, and quiet strength.

Ernest was born on August 25, 1946, in Naples, Texas, to B.T. Baugh and Jewel Baugh. He lived a life centered on his faith, his family, and the simple joys found in everyday moments.

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Ernest’s greatest achievements were his 58-year marriage to his beloved wife, Barbara, and serving as the spiritual leader of his family, instilling his faith in his children and grandchildren, leaving a legacy that will continue for generations. He lived out the fruits of the Spirit—love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control—which represent the character of Christ. These virtues were evident in his daily life, reflecting a Spirit-led life rather than mere human effort. Ernest faithfully served as a deacon—meaning servant—for the majority of his life. Even before he was ordained in the church, Ernest lived out the true meaning of a deacon. He was the definition of a servant-hearted man, full of the Holy Spirit, faithfully putting others before himself. “The greatest among you shall be your servant.” — Matthew 23:11

Ernest also found joy and fulfillment in working with his hands. He loved woodworking and tinkering in his shop, spending countless hours building, fixing, and creating projects that reflected his care and creativity.

Ernest is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Baugh; his children, Shawn Baugh and his wife, Jilian Baugh, and Dawn Tucker and her husband, Paul Tucker; his sister, Janeta May and her husband, Daryl May; his aunt, Joan Duncan and her husband, Joe Mac; his sister-in-law, Norma Baugh; and his beloved grandchildren, Shaun Baugh, Chase Baugh, Bryce Baugh, Makayla Tucker, Faith Baugh, Luke Baugh, Abigail Baugh, Eli Baugh, Zoe Baugh, Chloe Baugh, Nova Baugh, and Magnolia Baugh. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Baugh.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 28, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Cross Roads Missionary Baptist Church in Hughes Springs.

“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength…” — Isaiah 40:31

He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and always remembered.

Arrangements Entrusted to Tri-State Cremation & Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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