Nellie Higgins

Nellie Ruth Higgins, 84, of Naples, Texas was called home by the Lord February 14, 2021.

Nellie was born in Blackwell, Texas in 1936. She was a homemaker and attended church services for the Apostolic faith. Nellie was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother and had a heart devoted to Jesus. “Weeping may remain for a night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.” Psalm 30:5

She was preceded in death by husband George Ray Higgins, son Russell Evan Higgins and son-in-law, Bobby Slaton.

Surviving children include son Kenneth Higgins and wife Deonna of Naples, Texas, son Allen Higgins and wife Nita of Batesville, Arkansas, daughter Carolyn Slaton of Fouke, Arkansas, and daughter Gwen Chandler and husband Randy of New Boston, Texas.

Grandchildren include Waylon Higgins of Naples, Texas, Lena Wood and husband Brian of Doddridge, Arkansas, Robin Jackson and husband David of Batesville, Arkansas, Christopher Higgins and fiancé Crystal of Lake Jackson, Texas, Bryan Waller and wife Ashley of Texarkana, Texas, Stefanie Williams and husband Joel of Savoy, Texas, Leslie Simmons of New Boston, Texas, and Amber Chandler and fiancé Dale Phillips of New Boston, Texas, a number of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Tootsie Morris of Alice, Texas and Faye Wilson of Fredericksburg, Texas; and one brother, James Oden of Saginaw, Texas along with many other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM Monday, February 22, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Neese officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.