Linda “Diane” Roberts, age 67, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at her residence.

Diane was born May 15, 1955, in Roswell, New Mexico to Frank and Dell (Hughes) Roberts. She was retired from NAF at Red River Army Depot and was a member of the Church of Christ. Diane was avid reader.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Roberts, Sr. and one brother, Frank “Robbie” Roberts, Jr.

Survivors include her mother, Dell Roberts; one brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Terry Roberts and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will have a service at a later date.

