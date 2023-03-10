Advertisement

Diann L. Prater, age 78, of Fouke, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Prater was born November 9, 1944 in Shreveport, Louisiana and was a long time resident of Fouke. She was a retired office manager and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Mrs. Prater enjoyed sewing and cooking. When it came to cooking her family thought hers was the best. She always made sure there was something prepared for you to eat when you came for a visit. When she went to visit others, she never showed up empty handed, she always had a dish with her. Mrs. Prater was a true Southern Lady and had a giving, loving heart. She always had the most positive attitude, never letting a situation dampen her spirits. Her family was the most important part of her life and she enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She was a one-of-a-kind lady that will be deeply missed by her family, who held the biggest spot in her heart. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vince and Alva Lee Lafayette; one brother, Ronnie “Doc” Lafayette and one daughter, Lana Wilcox.

She is survived by her loving husband of forty-two years, John Prater; her son, Emerson Wardell and wife, Pornthrip; her daughter, Deanna DuBois and husband, Johnny; three step-daughters, Lisa Callinan and husband, Mike, Stephani Jaudon and husband, Mark, Suzy Shamburger and husband, Dwayne; her brother, Bobby Lafayette; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, March 10, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

