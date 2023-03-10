Advertisement

Lee Roy Hargus, age 89, of Doddridge, AR, died March 7, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Hargus was born May 2, 1933, in Dallas, Texas. He retired from Globe Union and was a member of the Ida Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kate O’Hara Dennington Hargus Douglass; wife Dorothy Hargus; brother, Jesse Hargus; two stepdaughters, Cynthia Robertson, and Kimberly Hicks; and one grandson, Ryan Dakoda Brown.

Mr. Hargus moved to Kiblah, AR in 1938 and then to Hooks, TX, in 1940. He joined the Marines in 1950 and served in the Korean War. After being discharged from the military, he settled in California as a Highway Patrolman. He returned to Doddridge, AR, in 1976, where he has resided.

Survivors include four children, Debra Lee (James) Brown of Battle Ground, WA, Jesse Steven Hargus of Portland, OR, Mark M. Hargus of Sacramento, CA, and Mary Hargus of New Boston, TX; five stepchildren; son-in-law, Clay Hicks (Sherri) of Texarkana, AR, Randy (Kelly) Crawford of Nash, TX, Carolyn (Bubba) Clifton of Joshua, TX, Jenetta (Robert) Rayburn of Doddridge, AR, and Sheila (Lance) Brown of Doddridge, AR; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren also survive him.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday at the Union Grove Church of Christ Cemetery in Doddridge, AR, with Clay Hicks officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

