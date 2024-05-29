Sponsor

Dianne Lemons, 78, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Texarkana, TX.

She was born May 25, 1945, in Texarkana, TX to L.D. and Lois Dycus.

Dianne’s life was filled with simple joys and meaningful connections. As a devoted member of the Circle J Cowboy Church, she volunteered in the arena, sharing her passion for horses with friends. At home, her love for gardening blossomed as she tended to her rose bushes and potted plants. But her favorite moments were spent on the back patio, sipping coffee with her husband, Denny, and their faithful dog, Scout. Family and friends held a special place in her heart, and she cherished every opportunity to be with them.

Dianne leaves behind a lasting legacy of faith and love. She impacted many lives throughout her time on Earth and her role as a spiritual guide to family and friends. Dianne’s devotion to her Christian faith was evident in her everyday life and in the way she nurtured her relationships with her children and grandchildren.

Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry Plunkett, daughter Elaine Blatter, and two sisters Kayron Lee and Barbara Gray.

Survivors include her husband Denny Lemons of Texarkana; son Greg Plunkett (Sarah) of Texarkana; brother Gerald Dycus of Texarkana; four grandsons Timothy Buchanan, Zackary Buchanan (Liz), Jerry Petty and Berkley Plunkett; great-grandchild Emma Buchanan; several in-laws, nieces and nephews; and many friends.

A celebration of Dianne’s life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 6:00 P.M. at Circle J Cowboy Church with Rev. Todd Hervey officiating.