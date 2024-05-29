Sponsor

Dorothy Griffin, 89, of Texarkana, TX, departed this life on Friday, May 24, 2024.

She was born on August 11, 1934, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Louis Porter Good, MD and Dorothy Marion Dean.

Mrs. Dorothy spent her time as a professional artist and homemaker, and she completed a bachelor’s degree in fine arts at Sophie Newcomb Memorial College. She was a member of the Williams Memorial United Methodist Church in Texarkana, TX.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Louis Porter Good and Dorothy Marion Good; husband, Dr. John Stanley Griffin; brother, Dean Good; and sister-in-law, Arthadale Good.

Her survivors include daughter Pam Orr and husband Keith of Texarkana; two sons, Dr. Stan Griffin and wife Donna, Dr. David Griffin and wife Kimberly of Little Rock, AR; grandchildren John and Rachel Dubois, Allison Dubois, Ellen Orr, and Emily Orr, Rachel and Graham Patterson, Tyler and Megan Griffin, Dr. Christopher and Sydney Griffin, and Dr. Connor Griffin; and three great-grandchildren.

Services for Mrs. Dorothy Griffin will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel with Pastor David Wilson officiating.