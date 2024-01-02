Sponsor

Carrol Ann Blalack, 80, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on December 30, 2023.

Born January 26, 1943, in Jacksonville, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Alpheus William Langston and Augusta Ophe Langston.

Carrol was a free spirited, witty, young at heart person. She cared deeply for all those around her, sharing jokes and positive vibes to everyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, “Alf” and Augusta Langston; sister, Marilyn; and her son, Brian.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Stephanie and Adam Welcher; grandchildren, Logan Welcher, August Welcher and Kayla Welcher.

Graveside service will be at East Memorial Gardens on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.