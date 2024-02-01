Sponsor

Donald Eugene (Gene) Hurst, Jr. was born April 27 1983 to Donald Eugene Hurst Sr. & Veroniza Hurst in Atlanta, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a nephew Jordan Mims.

He graduated from Atlanta High School in 2001. Gene was a kind soul with a loving spirit to all he met. He especially was a loving father who gave his last, sacrificing himself for his children. He was hard worker and a well-respected employee of Daniels Feed Store, Dekalb, TX.

He departed this life much too soon on January 17,2024 at the age of 40 years old.

He will be remembered by his:

Father: Donald Eugene Hurst, Sr., Dallas, TX

Sister: Charlene Hurst, Texarkana, TX

Children: Ke’Rra Wherry, Latroya Hurst, Jermaine Neal, Ziyana Hurst, Khileigh Hurst, Mikhialo Smith, Grandson – Kaymdon Brown.

Aunts: Ruby Mack, Elizabeth Stephens, Rolanda White, Demetress Henderson, Cynthia Henderson

Uncles: Clarence Mack, Percy Henderson

Nephew: Nicholas Hurst

A host of other loving cousins, family and friends.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday February 10, 2024 at 1:00 PM in the Fine Arts Building, Atlanta, Texas