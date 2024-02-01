Sponsor

Christina Sherinell “Chris” Gray was born on January 25, 1974, to Carolyn Willis and Oscar King. On Sunday, January 21, 2024, she gained her precious wings. Christina was a cherished member of Church of the Living God Temple #4 for many years and was loved by many due to her friendly nature. She completed her high school education from Arkansas High School of Texarkana, Arkansas, with the class of 1993. Christina was a family-oriented person who loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally.

Christina was preceded in death by her father Oscar King, grandparents: Sol King, Vertis King, Ralph Lewis and Betty Lewis, her sister: Gisla Hillis, brother: Trodreikus Hill, and special aunts: Verdie Gardner and Barbara Lewis.

Christina is survived by her mother: Carolyn Willis of Texarkana, Arkansas her daughters; Svetlana Lewis of Texarkana, Arkansas, Shiquenda (Rodrico) Griffin of Texarkana, Arkansas, Stacey Manley of Fort Gregg, Adams Virginia; her brother: Joshua King of Texarkana, Arkansas; her sisters: Onecia King of Texarkana, Texas, and Kourtney Wilson of Durant, OK, her grandchildren; Kayden Bailey, Sanaa Morine, Izabella Griffin, and Tyree Griffin: stepmother; Chiquita Yarber. In additional, her special aunts; Brenda Lewis and Mechelle Lewis: special uncle, Larry Gardner: best friends Damarkeon Arnett, Vickie Calk, Janell Lewis, and Kenyotta Graham are left behind to cherish her memory.

Visitation Services will be held Friday, February 2, 2024 from 3:00-5:00pm at Jones Stuart Mortuary and Funeral Services held on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2:00pm at the Church of the Living God Temple #4 with Bishop T.L. Taylor Eulogist and Pastor Reginald Reid Officiating.