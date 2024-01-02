Sponsor

Donald Kenneth (Sam) Allen of Wake Village, Texas passed from this life into the arms of his Savior on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Donald was born on September 24, 1932 to Floyd and Ruby Allen in Parks, Arkansas. He was a member of Westside Church of Christ. He also proudly served our country in the United States Army having been honorably discharged. He was retired from Truman Arnold Companies as the Construction Supervisor for over 25 years. He proudly built every original Road Runner Store in AR, TX, LA, CO, WY, MS, and TN. He was a member of Truman’s original four employees and Truman has said that he was a major factor in his success. His hobbies included being a lifelong Razorbacks fan and St. Louis Cardinal fan. But most of all, Donald loved his family and enjoyed having everyone around him at their home.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Allen, and loving wife, Marselene of over 70 years.

Survivors include three sons, Kenneth Allen and wife, Shirley, Doug Allen and wife, Laura, Christopher Allen and special friend, Lavell Williamson; five grandchildren, Patty Lynn and partner, Wesley Auld, Melanie Clay and husband, Josh, John Allen and wife, Tissha, Scott Allen and partner, Hayley, and Sam Allen and wife, Kristen; 13 great-grandchildren, Zoe Lynn and fiancé, Mason, Reagan Lynn, Hayli Hamilton and fiancé, Logan, Hanna Clay, Heidi Hamilton, Peyton Clay, Kenzi Clay, Johnathan Allen, Alexis Allen, Koby Allen, Sidney Allen, Kyzer Allen, and Kaden Allen; and one great-great-grandchild, Lucinda Larkins.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 1, 2024 at the funeral home from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM.