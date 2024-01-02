Sponsor

Veneta Jean Clark, age 79, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2023, at her home in Arcadia, Louisiana.

Veneta was born on May 17, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Alfred James Shaffer and Ira Lee Shaver. For most of her adult life, she lived in Dekalb, Texas and was a homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed eating out and playing Bingo.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin Earl Clark; her daughter, Theresa Jean Clark; and her grandson, Kelly Dane Bagwell.

Survivors include her son, Scott Clark, daughter-in-law, Marie Clark; grandsons, Preston Clark and Casey Bagwell; brother Don Shaffer and wife Linda; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Alice Clark, Doris Clark, Dorothy McClendon and husband, Robert McClendon; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family would like to give a special “thank you” to Leslie Lakes Retirement Center in Arcadia, Louisiana. Jean has called that her home for the last ten years. She loved all the staff, doctors, physical therapists, and everyone that was there to take care of her. Leslie Lakes made her last year’s very happy.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Woodman Cemetery with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. The burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society. To send flowers to the family, send them to Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd. Texarkana, TX 75503.