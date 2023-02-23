Advertisement

Donald Lawrence Bryant, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in Texarkana, Arkansas, Surrounded by his loving family.

Donald was born on February 10, 1929, to James Bryant in Chicago, Illinois. Donald Served in the United States Marine Core in Europe. Upon his return, he met and married Joan Bryant on May 14, 1955. Donald was a man of many talents he was a tool and die maker, a butcher and an engineer with a Crain company in Chicago. In 1969, Donald and Joan moved to Northwest Arkansas. In 1979, he began working at Jacuzzi International. In 1984, they moved to Texarkana, and he worked at Rockwell International. He was very active in the community and his local church Sugar Hill United Methodist Church.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Joan Bryant; Father James Bryant; and Brother Bruce Bryant.

He is survived by his son Mark Bryant and his wife Anita of San Antonio, Texas; 3 grandchildren, Shawnda, Mark II and Jesse; 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Sugarhill United Methodist Church, 1621 Sugar Hill Road, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Donations may be made to Sugar Hill United Methodist Church.

