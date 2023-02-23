Harold Wade

Advertisement

Entered this earthly world, January 12, 1947; entered Eternal rest February 13, 2023. Harold Lawrence Wade was born to Ethel Lee Keener and Ladell Wade Sr in Texarkana, Arkansas.

He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1964. Upon graduating high school, Harold enlisted in the United States Airforce and was Honorably discharged in 1968. The United States Post Office eventually became his career of choice where he retired as a Supervisor. He enjoyed hobbies such as bowling and watching all kinds of sports, but basketball and football was his favorite. Harold was a big history buff and enjoyed learning about all kinds of history but he enjoyed his family history most.

On July 11, 1969, he married Patricia Ann Henderson. To this union, five children were born, that will carry on the legacy of Harold L. Wade.

Honored and Celebrated by his children, grandchildren, and great -grandchildren, he had a couple names by which his grandchildren called him: Big Daddy, and Paw-Paw Harold. Every relationship was vastly different, but he loved them all the same, calling the oldest grandkids to just say “hello” or sharing McDonald’s and Oreo’s with “Big Man.” i.e. D.J.

Harold was preceded in death by his sons, Ulysses Yates, Harold Lyvinski Wade, and his parents, Ethel and Ladell Wade Sr. Those left to carry on his legacy include: Patricia Wade (Wife) ,two daughters: Matworya Wade-Wilson (Ray Wilson) and Aeriall Wade, one son: Devonte Wade. One son by love: Tere F. Patterson. Grandchildren: Ursula Yates-Evans (Michael R. Evans), Alyssa Yates (Allan Pastor), Teylor Patterson, Tanner Patterson, Devonte ”DJ” Wade, DaKari Wade, Great Grandchildren: Michael R. Evans Jr., Alan Pastor II, Madison “Maddi” Evans, Morgan “Mo” Evans, Nine Siblings: Barney Wade, Ladell Wade (Eydie Wade), Carolyn Taylor (Nathaniel Taylor), Joyce McGary, Debra Wade, Michael Wade, Gwendolyn Wade, KatherineTyson, Anthony Wade (Karen Wade), Special Recognition: Mrs. Callie Donaldson (Jimmy Donaldson), Everlois Keener and Rose Keener, host of nieces , nephews, family and friends.

Visitation Friday, February 24, 2023 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Funeral Service Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Pilgrim Rest with Rev. David Keener, Eulogist. Burial Memorial Gardens under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

