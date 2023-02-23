Advertisement

Troy Eugene Bobo, age 56, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023. He was born May 22, 1966, in Texarkana, Texas, to Preston “Buddy” and Bonnie “Maxine” Bobo.

Troy was the ultimate cowboy. He loved his children, horses, dogs and especially working on the ranch. Troy absolutely treasured talking cows with his granddaughter. One of the things he loved the most was teaching his son how to drive a standard in an old Ford Ranger as well as how to operate heavy equipment. Troy cherished the time he spent hunting and frog-gigging with his daughter.

Troy is survived by his children, Brandon and Roxanne Bobo, Brandy Upchurch, Whitney Bobo and Zachary Bobo; his grandchildren, Eliza Upchurch, Hadlee Upchurch, Dawson Ward and Carson Ward; his brothers, Stuart Bobo and Karl Bobo; as well as many other family members and friends. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Boomer.

Advertisement

Troy was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Maxine; and cherished dog, Betty.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd. A visitation will be at 1:00 PM one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.