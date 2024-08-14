Sponsor

Donald Rush Richards, age 86, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Saturday, August 10, 2024, at his home.

Mr. Richards was born on November 12, 1937, in Columbus, Ohio, and lived in Fouke most of his life.

Donald was retired from Cobar Industries Inc. in Queen City, Texas, and was a member of Corinth Church of Christ. He provided for his family and always made sure they were clothed and fed. He received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and played for the Buckeyes there. He was also a member of the Sheet Metal Workers International Association and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Benson, and one sister, Norma Weber.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Joyce Richards of Fouke, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Ed Grissom of Texarkana, Texas; two sons, Donovan Richards of Fouke, Arkansas; and Kevin Richards; one sister, Pamela Jean Liebert; four grandchildren, Jessica Grissom, Jenna Blue, Kristy Rankin and Kyle Benson; seven great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. M. Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at Corinth Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas, with Buddy Nall officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.